Nomination Oscar 2022: scopri tutti i candidati

Sono state annunciate le nomination per la 94esima edizione degli Oscar, i premi assegnati dalla Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. La premiazione si terrà al Dolby Theatre di Hollywood, Los Angeles, California il 27 marzo 2022.
L’annuncio delle nomination è stato fatto dal vincitore dell’Emmy Leslie Jordan (Will&Grace) e dall’attrice produttrice Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish). Sono stati resi noti i candidati di tutte le 23 categorie in gara, tramite la diretta streaming sul sito ufficiale dell’Academy.
Il film che ha ottenuto piu’ candidature è ‘The Power Of the Dog’ di Jane Campion con 12 nomination, seguito, con 10 da ‘Dune’ di Denis Villeneuve. Al terzo posto, a parimerito, con 7 nomination ‘Belfast’ di Kenneth Branagh e ‘West Side Story’ di Steven Spielberg.
Tra i candidati come miglior Film Straniero, Paolo Sorrentino con ‘È stata la mano di Dio’ che dovrà vedersela con il favorito della categoria ‘Drive my car’. Enrico Casarosa, con ‘Luca’ e Massimo Cantini Parrini per i costumi di ‘Cyrano’.
I candidati
Miglior film
-Belfast
-Coda
-Don’t Look Up
-Drive my Car
-Dune
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power Of The dog
-West Side Story
Miglior regia
-Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
-Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)
– Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
-Jane Campion (The Power of the dog)
– Steven Spielberg (West side story)
Miglior attore
– Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)
-Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog)
-Andrew Garfield (Tik, Tik…Boom)
-Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)
-Will Smith (King Richard)
Miglior attrice
– Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)
-Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
-Penelope Cruz (Madres Paralelas)
-Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
-Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Miglior attore non protagonista
– Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
– Troy Kotsur (Coda)
– Jesse Plemons (The Power Of The Dog)
– Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)
– J. K. Simmons (Being The Ricardos)
Miglior attrice non protagonista
– Judi Dench (Belfast)
– Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog)
– Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
– Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
– Ariana De Bose (West Side Story)
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
– Coda
– Drive my car
– Dune
– The Lost Daughter
– Power Of The Dog
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
– Don’t look up
– Belfast
– King Richard
– Licorice Pizza
– The Worst Person In The World
Miglior montaggio
-Dont’t Look Up
– Dune
– King Richard
-Power Of The Dog
– Tik, Tik…Boom
Miglior fotografia
– Dune
-Nightmare Alley
-Tragedy of Macbeth
– West Side Story
-The Power Of The Dog
Miglior colonna sonora
– Don’t look up
– Dune
-Encanto
-Madres Paralelas
– The Power of the dog
Miglior canzone originale
– Be Alive (King Richard)
-Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
-Down To Joy (Belfast)
-No Time To Die (No time to die)
-Somehow You Do (Four good days)
Migliori costumi
– Cruella
– Cyrano
– Dune
– Nightmare Alley
– West Side Story
Miglior suono
– Belfast
– Dune
– No Time To Die
– The Power Of The Dog
– West Side Story
Miglior scenografia
– The Power Of The Dog
-Dune
-Nightmare Alley
-Tragedy Of Macbeth
-West Side Story
Miglior trucco e acconciature
– Coming 2 America
-Cruella
-Dune
-House of Gucci
-The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Migliori effetti speciali
– Dune
-Free Guy
-No Time To Die
-Shang Chi and The Legend Of Ten Rings
– Spider man no way home
Miglior film d’animazione
– Encanto
-Flee
-Luca
-The Mitchells VS The Machines
-Ryan And The Last Dragon
Miglior documentario
-Ascension
-Attica
-Flee
-Summer Of Soul
-Writing With Fire
Miglior film internazionale
-Drive My Car
-Flee
– The Worst Person In The World
– Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Miglior cortometraggio
-Ala Kaachuu Take and Run
-The Dress
-The Long Goodbye
-On My Mind
-Please Hold
Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione
-Affairs of the art
-Bestia
-Boxballet
-Robin Robin
-The Windshield Wiper
Miglior cortometraggio documentario
-Audible
-Lead Me Home
-The Queen of Basketball
-Three Songs for Benazir
-When We Were Bullies