Nomination Oscar 2022: scopri tutti i candidati

Sono state annunciate le nomination per la 94esima edizione degli Oscar, i premi assegnati dalla Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. La premiazione si terrà al Dolby Theatre di Hollywood, Los Angeles, California il 27 marzo 2022.

L’annuncio delle nomination è stato fatto dal vincitore dell’Emmy Leslie Jordan (Will&Grace) e dall’attrice produttrice Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish). Sono stati resi noti i candidati di tutte le 23 categorie in gara, tramite la diretta streaming sul sito ufficiale dell’Academy.

Il film che ha ottenuto piu’ candidature è ‘The Power Of the Dog’ di Jane Campion con 12 nomination, seguito, con 10 da ‘Dune’ di Denis Villeneuve. Al terzo posto, a parimerito, con 7 nomination ‘Belfast’ di Kenneth Branagh e ‘West Side Story’ di Steven Spielberg.

Tra i candidati come miglior Film Straniero, Paolo Sorrentino con ‘È stata la mano di Dio’ che dovrà vedersela con il favorito della categoria ‘Drive my car’. Enrico Casarosa, con ‘Luca’ e Massimo Cantini Parrini per i costumi di ‘Cyrano’.

I candidati

Miglior film

-Belfast

-Coda

-Don’t Look Up

-Drive my Car

-Dune

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power Of The dog

-West Side Story

Miglior regia

-Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

-Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)

– Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

-Jane Campion (The Power of the dog)

– Steven Spielberg (West side story)

Miglior attore

– Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)

-Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog)

-Andrew Garfield (Tik, Tik…Boom)

-Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)

-Will Smith (King Richard)

Miglior attrice

– Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)

-Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

-Penelope Cruz (Madres Paralelas)

-Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

-Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Miglior attore non protagonista

– Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

– Troy Kotsur (Coda)

– Jesse Plemons (The Power Of The Dog)

– Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)

– J. K. Simmons (Being The Ricardos)

Miglior attrice non protagonista

– Judi Dench (Belfast)

– Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog)

– Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

– Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

– Ariana De Bose (West Side Story)

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

– Coda

– Drive my car

– Dune

– The Lost Daughter

– Power Of The Dog

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

– Don’t look up

– Belfast

– King Richard

– Licorice Pizza

– The Worst Person In The World

Miglior montaggio

-Dont’t Look Up

– Dune

– King Richard

-Power Of The Dog

– Tik, Tik…Boom

Miglior fotografia

– Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-Tragedy of Macbeth

– West Side Story

-The Power Of The Dog

Miglior colonna sonora

– Don’t look up

– Dune

-Encanto

-Madres Paralelas

– The Power of the dog

Miglior canzone originale

– Be Alive (King Richard)

-Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)

-Down To Joy (Belfast)

-No Time To Die (No time to die)

-Somehow You Do (Four good days)

Migliori costumi

– Cruella

– Cyrano

– Dune

– Nightmare Alley

– West Side Story

Miglior suono

– Belfast

– Dune

– No Time To Die

– The Power Of The Dog

– West Side Story

Miglior scenografia

– The Power Of The Dog

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-Tragedy Of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Miglior trucco e acconciature

– Coming 2 America

-Cruella

-Dune

-House of Gucci

-The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Migliori effetti speciali

– Dune

-Free Guy

-No Time To Die

-Shang Chi and The Legend Of Ten Rings

– Spider man no way home

Miglior film d’animazione

– Encanto

-Flee

-Luca

-The Mitchells VS The Machines

-Ryan And The Last Dragon

Miglior documentario

-Ascension

-Attica

-Flee

-Summer Of Soul

-Writing With Fire

Miglior film internazionale

– The Hand Of God

-Drive My Car

-Flee

– The Worst Person In The World

– Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Miglior cortometraggio

-Ala Kaachuu Take and Run

-The Dress

-The Long Goodbye

-On My Mind

-Please Hold

Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione

-Affairs of the art

-Bestia

-Boxballet

-Robin Robin

-The Windshield Wiper

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

-Audible

-Lead Me Home

-The Queen of Basketball

-Three Songs for Benazir

-When We Were Bullies