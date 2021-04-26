Oscar 2021, 93ª edizione: scopri tutti i vincitori

La cerimonia della notte degli Oscar 2021 presso il Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. Nell’articolo tutti i candidati e i vincitori in grassetto.
Miglior film
- Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman), regia di Emerald Fennell
- The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father), regia di Florian Zeller
- Judas and the Black Messiah, regia di Shaka King
- Mank, regia di David Fincher
- Minari, regia di Lee Isaac Chung
- Nomadland, regia di Chloé Zhao
- Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7), regia di Aaron Sorkin
- Sound of Metal, regia di Darius Marder
Miglior regista
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Emerald Fennell – Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman)
- David Fincher – Mank
- Thomas Vinterberg – Un altro giro (Druk)
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Miglior attore protagonista
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Steven Yeun – Minari
Miglior attrice protagonista
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman)
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr. – Quella notte a Miami… (One Night in Miami…)
- Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Maria Bakalova – Borat – Seguito di film cinema (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan)
- Glenn Close – Elegia americana (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Olivia Colman – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Yoon Yeo-jeong – Minari
Migliore sceneggiatura originale
- Will Berson e Shaka King, soggetto di Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas e Keith Lucas – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Emerald Fennell – Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman)
- Darius Marder e Abraham Marder, soggetto di Darius Marder e Derek Cianfrance – Sound of Metal
- Aaron Sorkin – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Migliore sceneggiatura non originale
- Ramin Bahrani – La tigre bianca (The White Tiger)
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman e Lee Kern, soggetto di Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer e Nina Pedrad – Borat – Seguito di film cinema (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan)
- Christopher Hampton e Florian Zeller – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)
- Kemp Powers – Quella notte a Miami… (One Night in Miami…)
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Miglior film internazionale
- Un altro giro (Druk), regia di Thomas Vinterberg (Danimarca)
- Collective (Colectiv), regia di Alexander Nanau (Romania)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin, regia di Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia)
- Quo vadis, Aida?, regia di Jasmila Žbanić (Bosnia ed Erzegovina)
- Shàonián de nǐ, regia di Derek Tsang (Hong Kong)
Miglior film d’animazione
- Onward – Oltre la magia (Onward), regia di Dan Scanlon
- Over the Moon – Il fantastico mondo di Lunaria (Over the Moon), regia di Glen Keane
- Shaun, vita da pecora: Farmageddon – Il film (A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon), regia di Will Becher e Richard Phelan
- Soul, regia di Pete Docter
- Wolfwalkers – Il popolo dei lupi (Wolfwalkers), regia di Tomm Moore e Ross Stewart
Migliore fotografia
- Sean Bobbitt – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Erik Messerschmidt – Mank
- Phedon Papamichael – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Joshua James Richards – Nomadland
- Dariusz Wolski – Notizie dal mondo (News of the World)
Miglior montaggio
- Alan Baumgarten – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Giōrgos Lamprinos – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)
- Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal
- Frédéric Thoraval – Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman)
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Migliore scenografia
- Donald Graham Burt e Jan Pascale – Mank
- David Crank ed Elizabeth Keenan – Notizie dal mondo (News of the World)
- Nathan Crowley e Kathy Lucas – Tenet
- Peter Francis e Cathy Featherstone – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)
- Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara e Diana Stoughton – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Migliori costumi
- Alexandra Byrne – Emma.
- Massimo Cantini Parrini – Pinocchio
- Bina Daigeler – Mulan
- Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Trish Summerville – Mank
Miglior trucco e acconciatura
- Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli e Francesco Pegoretti – Pinocchio
- Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle e Patricia Dehaney – Elegia americana (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Marese Langan, Laura Allen e Claudia Stolze – Emma.
- Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal e Jamika Wilson – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri e Colleen LaBaff – Mank
Migliori effetti speciali
- Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones e Santiago Colomo Martinez – L’unico e insuperabile Ivan (The One and Only Ivan)
- Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury e Steve Ingram – Mulan
- Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley e Scott Fisher – Tenet
- Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon e David Watkins – The Midnight Sky
- Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt e Brian Cox – Love and Monsters
Migliore colonna sonora
- Terence Blanchard – Da 5 Bloods – Come fratelli (Da 5 Bloods)
- Emile Mosseri – Minari
- James Newton Howard – Notizie dal mondo (News of the World)
- Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross – Mank
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross e Jon Batiste – Soul
Migliore canzone originale
- Fight For You (musiche di H.E.R. e Dernst Emile II, testo di H.E.R. e Tiara Thomas) – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice (musiche di Daniel Pemberton, testo di Daniel Pemberton e Celeste Waite) – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Husavik (musiche e testo di Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus e Rickard Göransson) – Eurovision Song Contest – La storia dei Fire Saga (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
- Io sì (Seen) (musiche di Diane Warren, testo di Diane Warren e Laura Pausini) – La vita davanti a sé
- Speak Now (musiche e testo di Leslie Odom Jr. e Sam Ashworth) – Quella notte a Miami… (One Night in Miami…)
Miglior sonoro
- Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés e Phillip Bladh – Sound of Metal
- Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott e David Parker – Soul
- Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance e Drew Kunin – Mank
- Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders e David Wyman – Greyhound – Il nemico invisibile (Greyhound)
- Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller e John Pritchett – Notizie dal mondo (News of the World)
Miglior documentario
- El agente topo, regia di Maite Alberdi
- Collective (Colectiv), regia di Alexander Nanau
- Crip Camp: disabilità rivoluzionarie (Crip Camp), regia di Nicole Newnham e Jim LeBrecht
- Il mio amico in fondo al mare (My Octopus Teacher), regia di Pippa Ehrlich e James Reed
- Time, regia di Garrett Bradley
Miglior cortometraggio
- Feeling Through, regia di Doug Roland
- The Letter Room, regia di Elvira Lind
- The Present, regia di Farah Nabulsi
- Due estranei (Two Distant Strangers), regia di Travon Free e Martin Desmond Roe
- White Eye, regia di Tomer Shushan
Miglior cortometraggio documentario
- Colette, regia di Anthony Giacchino
- A Concerto Is a Conversation, regia di Kris Bowers e Ben Proudfoot
- Do Not Split, regia di Anders Hammer
- Hunger Ward, regia di Skye Fitzgerald
- A Love Song for Latasha, regia di Sophia Nahli Allison
Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione
- Genius loci, regia di Adrien Mérigeau
- Já-Fólkið, regia di Gísli Darri Halldórsson
- Opera, regia di Erick Oh
- Se succede qualcosa, vi voglio bene (If Anything Happens I Love You), regia di Michael Govier e Will McCormack
- La tana (Burrow), regia di Madeline Sharafian