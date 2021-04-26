Cinema

Oscar 2021, 93ª edizione: scopri tutti i vincitori

26 Aprile 2021, 02:08
Marta Zelioli

La cerimonia della notte degli Oscar 2021 presso il Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. Nell’articolo tutti i candidati e i vincitori in grassetto.

Oscar 2021, i vincitori – Meteoweek

Miglior film

  • Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman), regia di Emerald Fennell
  • The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father), regia di Florian Zeller
  • Judas and the Black Messiah, regia di Shaka King
  • Mank, regia di David Fincher
  • Minari, regia di Lee Isaac Chung
  • Nomadland, regia di Chloé Zhao
  • Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7), regia di Aaron Sorkin
  • Sound of Metal, regia di Darius Marder

 

Miglior regista

  • Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
  • Emerald Fennell – Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman)
  • David Fincher – Mank
  • Thomas Vinterberg – Un altro giro (Druk)
  • Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Chloé Zhao, regista di ‘Nomadland’ sul set con Frances McDormand – Meteoweek

Miglior attore protagonista

  • Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)
  • Gary Oldman – Mank
  • Steven Yeun – Minari

 

Miglior attrice protagonista

  • Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand – Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan – Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman)

 

Miglior attore non protagonista

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
  • Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Leslie Odom Jr. – Quella notte a Miami… (One Night in Miami…)
  • Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
  • Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – Meteoweek

Miglior attrice non protagonista

  • Maria Bakalova – Borat – Seguito di film cinema (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan)
  • Glenn Close – Elegia americana (Hillbilly Elegy)
  • Olivia Colman – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)
  • Amanda Seyfried – Mank
  • Yoon Yeo-jeong – Minari
Yoon Yeo-jeong, Minari – Meteoweek

Migliore sceneggiatura originale

  • Will Berson e Shaka King, soggetto di Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas e Keith Lucas – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
  • Emerald Fennell – Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman)
  • Darius Marder e Abraham Marder, soggetto di Darius Marder e Derek Cianfrance – Sound of Metal
  • Aaron Sorkin – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

 

Migliore sceneggiatura non originale

  • Ramin Bahrani – La tigre bianca (The White Tiger)
  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman e Lee Kern, soggetto di Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer e Nina Pedrad – Borat – Seguito di film cinema (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan)
  • Christopher Hampton e Florian Zeller – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)
  • Kemp Powers – Quella notte a Miami… (One Night in Miami…)
  • Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
The Father, Nulla è come sembra – Meteoweek

Miglior film internazionale

  • Un altro giro (Druk), regia di Thomas Vinterberg (Danimarca)
  • Collective (Colectiv), regia di Alexander Nanau (Romania)
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin, regia di Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia)
  • Quo vadis, Aida?, regia di Jasmila Žbanić (Bosnia ed Erzegovina)
  • Shàonián de nǐ, regia di Derek Tsang (Hong Kong)
Mads Mikkelsen in una scena di ‘Un altro giro’ (Druk) – Meteoweek

Miglior film d’animazione

  • Onward – Oltre la magia (Onward), regia di Dan Scanlon
  • Over the Moon – Il fantastico mondo di Lunaria (Over the Moon), regia di Glen Keane
  • Shaun, vita da pecora: Farmageddon – Il film (A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon), regia di Will Becher e Richard Phelan
  • Soul, regia di Pete Docter
  • Wolfwalkers – Il popolo dei lupi (Wolfwalkers), regia di Tomm Moore e Ross Stewart
Soul – Meteoweek

Migliore fotografia

  • Sean Bobbitt – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Erik Messerschmidt – Mank
  • Phedon Papamichael – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
  • Joshua James Richards – Nomadland
  • Dariusz Wolski – Notizie dal mondo (News of the World)
Mank – Meteoweek

Miglior montaggio

  • Alan Baumgarten – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
  • Giōrgos Lamprinos – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)
  • Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal
  • Frédéric Thoraval – Una donna promettente (Promising Young Woman)
  • Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Sound of Metal – Meteoweek

Migliore scenografia

  • Donald Graham Burt e Jan Pascale – Mank
  • David Crank ed Elizabeth Keenan – Notizie dal mondo (News of the World)
  • Nathan Crowley e Kathy Lucas – Tenet
  • Peter Francis e Cathy Featherstone – The Father – Nulla è come sembra (The Father)
  • Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara e Diana Stoughton – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank – Meteoweek

Migliori costumi

  • Alexandra Byrne – Emma.
  • Massimo Cantini Parrini – Pinocchio
  • Bina Daigeler – Mulan
  • Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Trish Summerville – Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Meteoweek

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

  • Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli e Francesco Pegoretti – Pinocchio
  • Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle e Patricia Dehaney – Elegia americana (Hillbilly Elegy)
  • Marese Langan, Laura Allen e Claudia Stolze – Emma.
  • Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal e Jamika Wilson – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri e Colleen LaBaff – Mank

 

Migliori effetti speciali

  • Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones e Santiago Colomo Martinez – L’unico e insuperabile Ivan (The One and Only Ivan)
  • Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury e Steve Ingram – Mulan
  • Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley e Scott Fisher – Tenet
  • Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon e David Watkins – The Midnight Sky
  • Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt e Brian Cox – Love and Monsters
Tenet – Meteoweek

Migliore colonna sonora

  • Terence Blanchard – Da 5 Bloods – Come fratelli (Da 5 Bloods)
  • Emile Mosseri – Minari
  • James Newton Howard – Notizie dal mondo (News of the World)
  • Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross – Mank
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross e Jon Batiste – Soul

 

Migliore canzone originale

  • Fight For You (musiche di H.E.R. e Dernst Emile II, testo di H.E.R. e Tiara Thomas) – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Hear My Voice (musiche di Daniel Pemberton, testo di Daniel Pemberton e Celeste Waite) – Il processo ai Chicago 7 (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
  • Husavik (musiche e testo di Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus e Rickard Göransson) – Eurovision Song Contest – La storia dei Fire Saga (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
  • Io sì (Seen) (musiche di Diane Warren, testo di Diane Warren e Laura Pausini) – La vita davanti a sé
  • Speak Now (musiche e testo di Leslie Odom Jr. e Sam Ashworth) – Quella notte a Miami… (One Night in Miami…)

Miglior sonoro

  • Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés e Phillip Bladh – Sound of Metal
  • Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott e David Parker – Soul
  • Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance e Drew Kunin – Mank
  • Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders e David Wyman – Greyhound – Il nemico invisibile (Greyhound)
  • Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller e John Pritchett – Notizie dal mondo (News of the World)

 

Miglior documentario

  • El agente topo, regia di Maite Alberdi
  • Collective (Colectiv), regia di Alexander Nanau
  • Crip Camp: disabilità rivoluzionarie (Crip Camp), regia di Nicole Newnham e Jim LeBrecht
  • Il mio amico in fondo al mare (My Octopus Teacher), regia di Pippa Ehrlich e James Reed
  • Time, regia di Garrett Bradley
Il mio amico in fondo al mare (My Octopus Teacher) – Meteoweek

Miglior cortometraggio

  • Feeling Through, regia di Doug Roland
  • The Letter Room, regia di Elvira Lind
  • The Present, regia di Farah Nabulsi
  • Due estranei (Two Distant Strangers), regia di Travon Free e Martin Desmond Roe
  • White Eye, regia di Tomer Shushan
Due estranei (Two Distant Strangers) – Meteoweek

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

  • Colette, regia di Anthony Giacchino
  • A Concerto Is a Conversation, regia di Kris Bowers e Ben Proudfoot
  • Do Not Split, regia di Anders Hammer
  • Hunger Ward, regia di Skye Fitzgerald
  • A Love Song for Latasha, regia di Sophia Nahli Allison
Colette – Meteoweek

Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione

  • Genius loci, regia di Adrien Mérigeau
  • Já-Fólkið, regia di Gísli Darri Halldórsson
  • Opera, regia di Erick Oh
  • Se succede qualcosa, vi voglio bene (If Anything Happens I Love You), regia di Michael Govier e Will McCormack
  • La tana (Burrow), regia di Madeline Sharafian
Se succede qualcosa, vi voglio bene (If Anything Happens I Love You) – Meteoweek