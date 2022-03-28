Premi Oscar 2022: tutte le nomination e i vincitori

La 94a edizione degli Oscar, i premi assegnati dalla Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. presso il Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
I vincitori dell’ambita statuetta, sono evidenziati in grassetto.
Miglior film
-Belfast
-Coda
-Don’t Look Up
-Drive my Car
-Dune
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power Of The dog
-West Side Story
Miglior regia
– Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
– Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)
– Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
– Jane Campion (The Power of the dog)
– Steven Spielberg (West side story)
Miglior attore
– Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)
-Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog)
-Andrew Garfield (Tik, Tik…Boom)
-Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)
-Will Smith (King Richard)
Miglior attrice
– Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)
-Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
-Penelope Cruz (Madres Paralelas)
-Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
-Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Miglior attore non protagonista
– Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
– Troy Kotsur (Coda)
– Jesse Plemons (The Power Of The Dog)
– Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)
– J. K. Simmons (Being The Ricardos)
Miglior attrice non protagonista
– Judi Dench (Belfast)
– Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog)
– Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
– Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
– Ariana De Bose (West Side Story)
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
– Coda
– Drive my car
– Dune
– The Lost Daughter
– Power Of The Dog
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
– Don’t look up
– Belfast
– King Richard
– Licorice Pizza
– The Worst Person In The World
Miglior montaggio
-Dont’t Look Up
– Dune
– King Richard
-Power Of The Dog
– Tik, Tik…Boom
Miglior fotografia
– Dune
-Nightmare Alley
-Tragedy of Macbeth
– West Side Story
-The Power Of The Dog
Miglior colonna sonora
– Don’t look up
– Dune
-Encanto
-Madres Paralelas
– The Power of the dog
Miglior canzone originale
– Be Alive (King Richard)
-Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
-Down To Joy (Belfast)
-No Time To Die (No time to die)
-Somehow You Do (Four good days)
Migliori costumi
– Cruella
– Cyrano
– Dune
– Nightmare Alley
– West Side Story
Miglior suono
– Belfast
– Dune
– No Time To Die
– The Power Of The Dog
– West Side Story
Miglior scenografia
– The Power Of The Dog
-Dune
-Nightmare Alley
-Tragedy Of Macbeth
-West Side Story
Miglior trucco e acconciature
– Coming 2 America
– Cruella
– Dune
– House of Gucci
-The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Migliori effetti speciali
– Dune
– Free Guy
– No Time To Die
– Shang Chi and The Legend Of Ten Rings
– Spider man no way home