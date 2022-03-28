Premi Oscar 2022: tutte le nomination e i vincitori

La 94a edizione degli Oscar, i premi assegnati dalla Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. presso il Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

I vincitori dell’ambita statuetta, sono evidenziati in grassetto.

Miglior film

-Belfast

-Coda

-Don’t Look Up

-Drive my Car

-Dune

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power Of The dog

-West Side Story

Miglior regia

– Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

– Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)

– Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

– Jane Campion (The Power of the dog)

– Steven Spielberg (West side story)

Miglior attore

– Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)

-Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog)

-Andrew Garfield (Tik, Tik…Boom)

-Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)

-Will Smith (King Richard)

Miglior attrice

– Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)

-Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

-Penelope Cruz (Madres Paralelas)

-Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

-Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Miglior attore non protagonista

– Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

– Troy Kotsur (Coda)

– Jesse Plemons (The Power Of The Dog)

– Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)

– J. K. Simmons (Being The Ricardos)

Miglior attrice non protagonista

– Judi Dench (Belfast)

– Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog)

– Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

– Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

– Ariana De Bose (West Side Story)

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

– Coda

– Drive my car

– Dune

– The Lost Daughter

– Power Of The Dog

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

– Don’t look up

– Belfast

– King Richard

– Licorice Pizza

– The Worst Person In The World

Miglior montaggio

-Dont’t Look Up

– Dune

– King Richard

-Power Of The Dog

– Tik, Tik…Boom

Miglior fotografia

– Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-Tragedy of Macbeth

– West Side Story

-The Power Of The Dog

Miglior colonna sonora

– Don’t look up

– Dune

-Encanto

-Madres Paralelas

– The Power of the dog

Miglior canzone originale

– Be Alive (King Richard)

-Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)

-Down To Joy (Belfast)

-No Time To Die (No time to die)

-Somehow You Do (Four good days)

Migliori costumi

– Cruella

– Cyrano

– Dune

– Nightmare Alley

– West Side Story

Miglior suono

– Belfast

– Dune

– No Time To Die

– The Power Of The Dog

– West Side Story

Miglior scenografia

– The Power Of The Dog

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-Tragedy Of Macbeth

-West Side Story

Miglior trucco e acconciature

– Coming 2 America

– Cruella

– Dune

– House of Gucci

-The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Migliori effetti speciali

– Dune

– Free Guy

– No Time To Die

– Shang Chi and The Legend Of Ten Rings

– Spider man no way home